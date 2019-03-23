Tim Collins: Cut loose by Twins
Collins was released by the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Collins will search for big-league opportunities elsewhere after failing to secure a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. The southpaw compiled a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings this spring.
