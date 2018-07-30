Federowicz passed through waivers unclaimed but elected free agency instead of reporting to Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Federowicz's time within the Astros' organization has come to an end after he was designated for assignment by the club last week. He only played in 10 games for the big-league team in 2018, as he spent most of his time with Fresno before being recalled in early July due to Brian McCann's (knee) placement on the DL. He will look to latch on with another organization in the coming days, though it's highly unlikely that he will make an impact in the majors.