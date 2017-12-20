Tim Lincecum: Planning to throw showcase for teams
Lincecum is expected to throw in a showcase for teams in the near future, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Lincecum is apparently looking to return to the majors after sitting out the 2017 season. He struggled to a 9.16 ERA during his last comeback attempt with the Angels in 2016 following 2015 hip surgery. The 33-year-old, who was electric when at the top of his game, will surely draw interest from teams across the league, who will be curious to see if he's healthy and indeed throwing hard again, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported.
-
