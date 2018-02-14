The Red Sox will send a scout to watch Lincecum's scheduled workout Thursday, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

It's unknown how much interest the Red Sox have in Lincecum, but when a two-time Cy Young award winner is auditioning for a job, you send a scout. The Red Sox are all set in the rotation, so Lincecum would have to settle for a bullpen role in Boston or serve as a depth starter at Triple-A Pawtucket.