Tim Lincecum: Showcase set for Thursday
Lincecum is scheduled to throw in a showcase for interested suitors Thursday in Seattle, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
After noticing a drastic decline in his numbers and his velocity over the preceding five season, the 33-year-old Lincecum sat out the 2017 season with no team extending him a major-league deal. Recent reports have suggested that Lincecum's fastball has been topping 90 miles per hour during his workouts, so a number of clubs are expected to be in attendance Thursday in order to see if the two-time Cy Young winner has anything left in the tank. If a team does express interest in signing Lincecum, it's unclear if the right-hander would be willing to accept a bullpen role.
