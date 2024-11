The Yankees non-tendered Mayza on Friday.

Mayza's performance improved dramatically after signing with New York in July, though he still finished the regular season with a 6.33 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 42.2 total innings. Once considered one of the most reliable high-leverage relievers in the game, the 32-year-old Mayza should still draw a fair bit of attention in the open market.