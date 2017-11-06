Tim Melville: Heads to free agency
Melville cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday.
Melville will test free agency rather than return to the Padres' minor-league system. The 28-year-old compiled a respectable 2.95 ERA across 76.1 innings at the Triple-A level last year, but struggled to a 11.12 ERA in 5.2 major-league frames. He'll likely settle for a minor-league deal.
