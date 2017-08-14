Todd Coffey: Hangs up cleats Monday
Coffey retired from baseball Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Coffey, who hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2012, has finally decided to call it quits after bouncing around the Mexican and Independent Leagues. He compiled a 4.10 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across eight seasons with the Brewers, Reds, Dodgers and Nationals.
