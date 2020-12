Eshelman declined an outright assignment to Triple-A and is now a free agent, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It seems like he had been passed over in Baltimore as a part of the future, so he will look to get a fresh start somewhere else. The 26-year-old righty has a 5.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 70.2 innings with the Orioles over the past two seasons.