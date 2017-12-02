Tom Koehler: Non-tendered by Jays

Toronto has decided against tendering Koehler an offer for 2018.

Koehler struggled as a starter for the Marlins for much of last season, but was dealt to the Blue Jays in mid-August in an attempt to squeeze something out of him. His tenure in Toronto was markedly better, but he made only one start for the club before moving to the bullpen. The team has opted to go a different direction, but his late-season effort could land him a spring training opportunity elsewhere.