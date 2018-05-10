Tom Wilhelmsen: Heads to independent league
Wilhelmsen signed with the St. Paul Saints of the independent American Association, The Marshall News Messenger reports.
Wilhelmsen was cut loose by the Padres near the end of spring training. He'll now look to build up his resume in an independent league, likely in an attempt to eventually return to affiliated baseball.
