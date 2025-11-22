The Diamondbacks non-tendered Henry (elbow) on Friday.

Henry is likely to miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June, so it comes as little surprise to see the D-backs decline to offer him a contract for the upcoming year. The 28-year-old southpaw will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal once he approaches the end of his recovery after posting an 8.12 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 54.1 innings at Triple-A Reno in 2025.