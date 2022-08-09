The Mariners released Milone (neck) on Thursday.
With the Mariners needing to clear room on the 40-man roster in the aftermath of last week's trade deadline, Milone became a casualty. The Mariners either viewed Milone as an inessential left-handed arm in the bullpen or weren't confident that he would make an expedient return from the cervical muscle strain that resulted in him landing on the injured list July 30. Milone covered 16.2 innings out of the Seattle bullpen this season and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.