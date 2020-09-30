The Braves released Milone (elbow) on Wednesday.
The transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Charlie Culberson, whose contract was selected ahead of the Braves' wild-card series opener Wednesday with the Reds. After being acquired from the Orioles on Aug. 30, Milone made only three starts for the Braves, posting a 14.90 ERA and 2.48 WHIP across 9.2 innings before he was shut down Sept. 10 with left elbow inflammation. Milone should be back to full health for the start of spring training in 2021.
