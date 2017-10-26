Tommy Milone: Elects free agency
Milone (elbow) will hit the open market this winter, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Milone spent the majority of 2017 with the Mets after being DFA'd by Milwaukee in early May, but went on to have the worst year of his career. He also ended the year on the shelf with elbow discomfort. Milone only appeared in 17 big-league contests -- including eight starts -- but posted a 7.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 48.1 innings. The 30-year-old southpaw will look to latch on with a club that needs pitching help this offseason, but likely won't end up finding a spot in a rotation in 2018.
