Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports Sunday that Pham and the Padres are negotiating a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old split last season between the Diamondbacks and Mets, and he had a solid campaign with a .256/.328/.446 slash line in 129 contests. Jurickson Profar is currently penciled in as San Diego's starting left fielder, and Pham would likely take over that job if a deal is reached.