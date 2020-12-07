Sugano will be able to negotiate a contract with MLB teams beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday after Nippon Professional Baseball's Yomiuri Giants agreed to post the right-handed pitcher, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

MLB clubs will have until Jan. 7 to work an agreement with the 31-year-old Sugano, who becomes the fourth Asian player to be posted this winter. While Korean shortstop Ha-seong Kim is expected to receive the most lucrative long-term deal of the quartet, Sugano should have a robust market of his own after he established himself as arguably the NPB's most accomplished pitcher following Masahiro Tanaka's move to MLB in 2014. After battling a hip injury for a large chunk of 2019, a healthy Sugano was dominant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 NPB campaign, logging a 1.97 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 24.6 K% over 137.1 innings.