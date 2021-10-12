Sugano has earned his free agent rights and can sign with an MLB team over the offseason, Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times reports.

Sugano was interested in playing for an MLB team prior to the 2021 season, but he failed to reach a deal before his posting window expired. Now that he has his free agent rights, he'll be free to sign with a team of his choosing, assuming he again draws interest. The 32-year-old spent 2021 with the Yomiuri Giants, working to a 3.27 ERA with 95 punchouts and over 107.2 frames.