Sugano didn't reach a deal before his posting window expired Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sugano drew interest from several MLB teams after he was posted in early December, but he was unable to agree to terms, even after the Padres made a late push for the right-hander. He'll return to Nippon Professional Baseball's Yomiuri Giants in 2021, but Sugano will be eligible to be posted again prior to the 2022 season. The 31-year-old was dominant during the abbreviated 2020 NPB season, posting a 1.97 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 137.1 innings.