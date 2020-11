Sugano is expected to be posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball within the next two weeks, making him available to sign with MLB clubs, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Sugano has been scouted by MLB teams for years and delivered a 1.97 ERA over 137.1 innings during the 2020 season. The 31-year-old has a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.0 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 over his eight-year professional career in Japan.