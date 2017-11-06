The Rangers turned down Barnette's team option for the 2018 season Monday, making him a free agent.

Barnette was a liability on the mound during the 2017 season. Over 50 games (57.1 innings) he threw for a 5.49 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Opponents hit Barnette with ease, as batters owned a .281 batting average with him on the mound. Barnette pieced together a 2.09 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 53 games (60.1 innings) in 2016, so he does carry some upside. However, with his recent struggles, Barnette may need to use spring training to show he's deserving of a spot in a team's major-league bullpen.