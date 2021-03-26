Watson opted out of his minor-league deal with the Phillies on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Watson looked to have a good chance to open the season as one of the top lefties in the Phillies' bullpen, but he's evidently failed to impress this spring. His 7:2 K:BB in five Grapefruit League innings was strong, but he also allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits. Jose Alvarado and JoJo Romero will open the year as likely the only southpaws in the Philadelphia bullpen.