Wolters opted out of his minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday and will become a free agent, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Wolters' decision to opt out comes one day after Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced that Michael Perez would open the season as the backup to top catcher Jacob Stallings. Though Wolters struggled to make an impact with the bat even while playing at altitude in Colorado over the past five seasons, his skills as a game caller and pitch framer could allow him to surface on another MLB roster as a No. 2 catcher.