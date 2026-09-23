What to do with Jordan Walker? Even with a little bit of a late-season slide, he's been one of the best hitters in Fantasy this season, ranking seventh among hitters. He's already more than doubled his previous career-high for steals with 20, and has an outside chance to double his career-high for homers (he would need four more the rest of the way). And he's done that while hitting .274 with his lowest strikeout rate and highest walk rate since his rookie season.

It's a full-on breakout, and the underlying data largely backs it up. He has managed to trim more than a few ticks off his strikeout rate without sacrificing bat speed, and he's managed to tweak his swing enough to maximize damage on contact, again without sacrificing contact skills. This is all incredibly tricky to do, and he still won't even be 25 years old until nearly two months into next season. Given the growth he has shown and the all-around skill set he has grown into, you can make a very good case for Walker as a first-round pick in 2027 drafts.

And that terrifies me. We are talking about a premium talent who was once one of the most hyped hitting prospects in baseball, so in that regard, his breakout certainly doesn't come from out of nowhere. But he was a complete non-factor in Fantasy for two full years before this one, and it looks like it's going to end up being just a partial-season breakout – he's now down to a .243/.297/.383 line in the second half with a 28% strikeout rate. That's some scary stuff, and the underlying numbers back it up, with his xwOBA down to .291 since the All-Star break.

Full-season statistics are, on the whole, more predictive than partial-seasons, and many a Fantasy player and analyst has been let down by trying to parse which portion of a player's season represents "the real one." Walker probably isn't the guy he was in the first half of 2026, but that doesn't mean he's back to being the Fantasy also-ran he was for much of the previous two seasons, either. Let's not forget that one reason many of us were scared off Pete Crow-Armstrong coming into this season – myself included, mind you – is because of his horrible second half last season. That was a mistake.

With Walker, we have seen what the upside is and we've also gotten a reminder of how things look when they aren't going well for him. Unfortunately, the second half does at least present some evidence that he hasn't totally left that side of him behind.

For much of the season, Walker looked like he was potentially trending toward being a first-round pick, but I don't think we can do that at this point. So, how far does he fall? As I'm putting together my first round of rankings for 2027, I don't have Walker in my top 12 at the position, but I could be talked into it. Randy Arozarena and Jackson Merrill are directly ahead of him and neither feels like a sure thing; Ronald Acuña is one spot ahead of them, and well, we'll get into why he's so tricky shortly.

The point is, I could get Walker into the top 10 if I wanted to. But I'm not sure I do want that. Given his track record and the second-half dropoff, I think I'd rather be too low on Walker than too high. I'll let others push him into the second round, if that's where his price ends up.

The toughest players to rank at outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees

The thing with Judge in previous years is, as long as he was on the field, you knew you were getting the best hitter in baseball. And I don't know if we can be certain of that anymore. He was limited to 66 games by a rib injury and then a calf injury that has him in doubt for the playoffs, and he just wasn't the same hitter when he was out there. Not that a .241/.360/.511 line is bad, but it's clearly the worst he's put up since at least 2020, and entering his age-35 season, how much can you count on Judge to bounce back? His strikeout rate spiked to 30% for the first time since 2019, and his underlying numbers were their worst since 2020.

He was clearly playing at less than 100% for much of the season, so maybe he just needs an offseason to get healthy and can get back to being the best hitter in baseball. But is that a bet you want to make for someone who will be 35 by next May? Especially when it will likely cost a first-round pick? I'm inclined to say yes, despite the obvious concerns, but the whole thing just scares me. Players at Judge's age generally don't get better after a down season.

Ronald Acuña, Braves

I get the feeling that many Fantasy players are done giving Acuña the benefit of the doubt. He's going to end up cracking 100 games for just the third time in six seasons, but only just barely, and has never played 120 games in consecutive seasons in the majors. That's easier to overlook when he's producing at an elite level, but his .815 OPS to date required a big September hot streak to even reach that relatively middling number. He's still a base-stealer, but not an elite one, and at this point, it's hard to say what makes Acuña a standout anymore. I get the frustration.

I'm just not sure I share it. Or, rather, I'm still willing to give Acuña some of that benefit of the doubt. I don't think it's fair to expect No. 1 overall player upside at this point, but I think it's worth keeping how productive he still is in perspective: Over his past 162 games, he is hitting .258 with 32 homers, 101 runs, 79 RBI, and 25 steals. Again, that isn't No. 1 overall player production, but it's very similar to what Randy Arozarena has put up this season and he's a top-15 player.

Given the injuries, you shouldn't draft Acuña as if you can just count on those numbers coming to fruition. There should absolutely be a discount for the inherent injury risk here, especially since most of the injuries have been recurring lower-body issues. But we shouldn't act like those numbers represent Acuña's ceiling, either – he hit .290 in 2025 with a 36-homer, 127-run pace, too. 2023 probably won't ever happen again, but Acuña still has the upside to be a top-five player in Fantasy, and I won't bury a guy with that kind of skill who is still in his prime. If I get the chance to take him outside the top 20 next season, I'm going to take it.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

Carroll hasn't hit for even a .260 average since 2023. He has 25 or fewer homers in three of his four MLB seasons. His counting stats collapsed pretty much across the board in 2026, as did his underlying metrics. Was 2025 the high-water mark for him as a Fantasy option? I don't necessarily think that's the case, but it's worth asking, given how underwhelming his 2026 ended up being. His all-around game remains strong, but if Carroll is more like a 20-steal guy like he has been this season, I'm not sure he has enough in the bat to make up for that and remain a first-round player.

On the other hand, I'm pretty sure Carroll has just been hurt for much of this season. We learned he has been playing through a lower back injury in early September, and you have to wonder if it hasn't been lingering even longer than that. He was unusually inactive on the basepaths early in the season, a potential sign that Carroll's down season could be the result of trying to fight through lingering injuries. When a 25-year-old sees this kind of decline, injuries are usually the culprit.

But I'll add this: There does appear to be some inherent volatility in Carroll's skill set. He has followed up each of his breakout seasons with a pretty big step backward, and he looks like a pretty big batting average drain at this point in his career. He does enough else well to be able to overcome it, but if it's more like 25 homers and 25 steals than a 30-30 profile, that batting average gap matters even more. Carroll's well-rounded skill set doesn't seem likely to fall apart anytime soon, but he doesn't feel like a sure-thing for elite production right now, either.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

You can come up with extenuating circumstances that explain why Rodriguez has been so underwhelming this season. He was hitting .259/.323/.424 and looked like he was about to start his usual summer hot streak when he suffered a concussion on July 2, and while he's been able to play through it in the second half of the season, he clearly hasn't been the same player. Rodriguez is hitting just .221/.277/.355 with a 25% strikeout rate since coming back from the concussion, a tough look from a guy who is usually at his best in the second half.

So, do we just give him a mulligan for this season? It's not quite that simple. First of all, because we don't actually know that Rodriguez would have turned around his season. History suggests he could have, but without a clear causal mechanism to explain exactly why he's been so much worse in the first half than the second, it's hard to count on it happening every year.

And then there's the simple fact that, if a player is going to be disproportionately dependent on a few months of the calendar for their production, you're just inviting significant risk of something going wrong on the way there. Even if you buy the idea that Rodriguez will inevitably make up for his slow starts so long as he stays healthy, then you run the risk of him suffering an injury that makes it so he can't make up for the slow start. Rodriguez is still a pretty good bet to finish with 30-ish homers and 30-ish steals every year, but he is by no means a lock for it. He still has age and athleticism on his side, but I think he's clearly no longer a first-round caliber pick.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Cruz had the breakout everyone has been hoping for, but the main things holding him back in the past are still very much present. There's still the outlier strikeout rate (33.5%, his worst since 2022) and concerns about how he'll handle lefties (his .323/.373/.476 line against them in 2026 came with a .522 BABIP and 38% strikeout rate, so there's definitely some bottom-out potential there) to be concerned about. But there are also the injuries: He's going to end up with fewer than 100 games played due to a lengthy IL stint with a hand injury, his third season missing significant time since getting to the majors.

Cruz is an unquestionably, outrageously talented player, and ending up with 20 homers and 30 steals in less than 100 games would be a pretty remarkable achievement. But he seems as likely to hit .200 as to hit .280, and his counting stats have ended up underwhelming every season for one reason or another. You could end up with a flashier version of Corbin Carroll if it all works out, but this whole profile still feels very volatile. If I have to pay a second or third-round price on him, I'm pretty out, but if you have a high tolerance for risk, he could very much be worth it.

Chandler Simpson, Rays

What makes Simpson tough to rank is not any kind of inherent volatility in his skill set. In fact, now that he has proven to be at least a passable defender in the outfield, it doesn't feel like there's much variance in his profile. I feel very confident that Simpson is going to be at least a near-elite source of batting average and stolen bases, and probably a near non-factor in the other three Roto categories. The only uncertainty that exists in his statistical profile is whether he ever convinces the Rays to move him up in the lineup to the point where he can be a real contributor in runs, and that just doesn't seem especially likely to me.

What makes him tough to rank is that whether he's worth picking will depend almost entirely on what your team already looks like. Did you take Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber at the top of your draft? Yeah, you could probably use the injection of batting average and speed he brings to the table. But if you went with Bobby Witt and Konnor Griffin to open your draft, there's a pretty good chance Simpson is just going to be overkill. For some teams, Simpson might be worth a top-100 pick; for some others, he might not be worth taking at 200 overall.

Kyle Tucker, Dodgers

Tucker has a long track record of elite production. He's young enough to bet on a bounce-back. He plays in the best lineup and one of the best ballparks in baseball. I would have bet on a bounce-back season in 2027 even if he hadn't put together a massive September as proof of what he can still be capable of. Of course, we're talking about a guy who has been at least a top-15 pick for years and who needs a hot finish to the season to even be a top-75 hitter. He shouldn't be drafted anywhere close to where he was coming into the season, but it would be even more silly to rank him behind the likes of Jo Adell and Jake Burger, even though he's going to finish the season behind them. My inclination is to still rank Tucker as a top-20 outfielder, which should still make him a top-75 pick, but I'm sure many won't even have him inside the top 100 picks.

Roman Anthony, Red Sox

Anthony was everyone's favorite breakout pick at outfield coming into the season, and everyone got it wrong. Unless he goes absolutely nuclear over the final weekend-plus, he's going to end the season with single-digit homers and might not even reach 20 runs, and lest you think it's only because of the injury, he's sitting on a .235/.329/.375 through his 51 games entering play Wednesday. Of course, for as bad as the production has been, the underlying skill set still looks incredibly strong – his average exit velocity is down from his rookie season. However, a 92.2 mph mark with a 113.76 max exit velo is still borderline elite territory. There's still a bit too much swing-and-miss in his game, but the overall plate discipline remains a plus to his game, and we have to keep in mind that half of his season came after a hand injury that proved very tricky to overcome.

It's possible Anthony just hasn't been healthy for much of the season, and I think it probably makes sense to just kind of give him a mulligan for this season. He'll still be just 22 on Opening Day next season, and while the bat remains a work in progress – we still need him to elevate the ball a bit more consistently – the talent remains obvious. This was a frustrating season that will scare some drafters away, but you write a player this young and talented off at your own peril.