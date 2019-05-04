Travis d'Arnaud: Cut loose by Mets

D'Arnaud was released by the Mets on Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

D'Arnaud will hit the open market after being designated for assignment and subsequently clearing waivers. The 30-year-old backstop appeared in just 10 games for the Mets this season, going 2-for-23 (.087) with a pair of RBI.

