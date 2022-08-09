Jankowski elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday.
Jankowski was recently bumped off Seattle's 40-man roster after he got caught up in a numbers game in the Mariners outfield following Mitch Haniger's recent return from the injured list. Between stops with the Mets and Mariners this season, Jankowski has appeared in 44 games while getting on base at a .281 clip and contributing three stolen bases. As he hits the open market, the 31-year-old could have some appeal for teams seeking a speed- and defense-oriented fourth or fifth outfielder.