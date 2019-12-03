Play

Travis Shaw: Become free agent

Shaw was non-tendered by the Brewers on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

This is a surprising move by Milwaukee, despite the fact that Shaw slashed .157/.281/.270 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over 86 games a season ago. There's a good chance someone will take a flier on Shaw, considering he belted 32 home runs in 2018.

