Wood was released by the Padres on Wednesday.

Wood will hit the open market after being designated for assignment earlier in the week and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The 30-year-old southpaw struggled in 2017, posting a 6.80 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 94 innings split between the Royals and Padres. While his 4.00 ERA from 2010-2016 will likely help him latch on elsewhere, Wood's days as a viable fantasy option may ultimately be behind him.