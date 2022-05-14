Thompson cleared waivers and elected free agency Saturday.
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, but he'll choose to become a free agent rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A. He went 1-for-14 with a run, two RBI, two steals and seven strikeouts over six games with San Diego this year.
More News
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: DFA'd by San Diego•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two in season debut•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Joins San Diego•