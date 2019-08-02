Trayce Thompson: Let go by Cleveland
Thompson was released by Cleveland on Friday.
Thompson had spent the entire season with Triple-A Columbus but failed to impress. He did hit 24 homers in 89 games, but that came with a .219 batting average, a 36.1 percent strikeout rate and an 88 wRC+. With a career .206/.276/.389 slash line over parts of four big-league seasons, he'll be stuck looking for another minor-league contract for now.
