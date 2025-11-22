The Mariners non-tendered Thornton on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Thornton's 2025 season came to an abrupt halt in late July after he tore a left Achilles tendon. Prior to the injury, Thornton posted five holds along with a 4.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB across 42.1 innings while operating out of the bullpen. Thornton's expected timeline to recover was estimated as 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery in August, which will impact his availability for spring training should he sign with a team.