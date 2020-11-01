Bauer was extended the $18.9 million qualifying offer by the Reds on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old put up the best numbers of his career during the shortened 2020 campaign and is poised to win the NL Cy Young when awards are announced later in November. Bauer had a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100:17 K:BB over 73 innings and, assuming he declines the qualifying offer, will enter free agency as the top pitcher on the market, a move which guarantees the Reds a draft pick as compensation upon his signing elsewhere.