Bauer rejected his $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Reds on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bauer was expected to turn down the qualifying offer, although he hasn't ruled out a return to Cincinnati after putting together a career-best season in which he recorded a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100:17 K:BB over 73 innings. He's a favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award and should draw significant interest entering his age-30 season.