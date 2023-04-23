The Giants released Hildenberger on Thursday.

Hildenberger was in the midst of his third season in the Giants organization after re-signing on a minor-league deal in February. After Hildenberger served up 12 runs (10 earned) in 5.2 innings over five relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento, however, the Giants decided to cut ties with the right-hander. The 32-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2021, when he made two appearances for the Mets.

