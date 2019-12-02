Trevor Hildenberger: Non-tendered by Twins
Hildenberger was non-tendered by the Twins on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old righty saved seven games in 2018 and has nine saves over the past three seasons, but gave up 19 runs in 16.1 innings last season. In terms of wins above replacement, he has been replacement level or worse in each of the last two seasons, with his career-best season coming as a rookie in 2017. If he catches on elsewhere on a big-league deal, he would be ticketed for low-leverage work.
