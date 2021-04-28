Kelley was released by the Cubs on Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Kelley spent the 2020 campaign with the Phillies but signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs during the offseason. He didn't appear in any Cactus League games this spring but will now become a free agent ahead of the Triple-A season. Kelley has made 14 relief appearances with the Red Sox and Phillies across the past two seasons and posted a 9.26 ERA and 11:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings during that time.
