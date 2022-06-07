Rosenthal suffered a cramp in his hamstring area at the end of his showcase Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Rosenthal reached 95-96 mph during his showcase that was attended by 14 teams, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury afterward. The right-hander has reportedly drawn interest from several clubs over the last few months, and he could be in contact with some teams after Tuesday's showcase as long as his injury isn't a significant concern.