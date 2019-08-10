Trevor Rosenthal: Enters free agency
Rosenthal cleared waivers Saturday and has elected his free agency.
Rosenthal was designated for assignment Wednesday after surrendering five runs and issuing four walks in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander owns a 0-1 record with a 13.50 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 17:26 K:BB in 15.1 innings. The veteran reliever hopes that a team will take another chance on him because of his playoff experience and long-term success in St. Louis.
More News
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows unearned run Thursday•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Struggles in Triple-A debut•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Officially signs with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to sign minor-league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...