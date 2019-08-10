Trevor Rosenthal: Enters free agency

Rosenthal cleared waivers Saturday and has elected his free agency.

Rosenthal was designated for assignment Wednesday after surrendering five runs and issuing four walks in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander owns a 0-1 record with a 13.50 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 17:26 K:BB in 15.1 innings. The veteran reliever hopes that a team will take another chance on him because of his playoff experience and long-term success in St. Louis.

