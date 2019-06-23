Trevor Rosenthal: Let go by Washington

Rosenthal was released by the Nationals on Sunday.

Rosenthal didn't recorded an out and issued three walks on 15 pitches in Saturday's bullpen meltdown against the Braves, which proved to be the final straw for the Nationals. The 29-year-old exhibited similar control issues all season and finishes his tenure in Washington with 16 runs allowed and a 5:15 K:BB over 6.1 innings.

