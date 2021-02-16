Rosenthal and the Mets could be close to reaching a deal, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The flamethrowing right-hander regained his late-inning swagger last season, saving 11 of 12 games between the Royals and Padres with a 1.90 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings, but so far this offseason Rosenthal hasn't been able to parlay that performance into a contract. The Mets wouldn't be an ideal landing spot for his fantasy value with Edwin Diaz locked into the closer role, but Diaz has faltered before, and with Seth Lugo (elbow) potentially set to miss the beginning of the season, the team could use another high-leverage arm.