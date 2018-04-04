Trevor Rosenthal: No deal with Miami, will rehab this year
Contrary to a previous report, Rosenthal (elbow) has not signed with the Marlins and will spend the year rehabbing, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He is not expected to pitch this year but will work out for teams when he's ready this winter in hopes of landing a significant contract. Rosenthal's tenure as the Cardinals' closer was rocky at times, so even if he makes it all the way back from Tommy John surgery, he is not a lock to land and keep a closing job in 2019. He could be an interesting speculative play depending on where he signs next offseason.
