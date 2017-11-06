Trevor Rosenthal: Released by Cardinals
Rosenthal (elbow) was granted his unconditional release Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
This isn't all too surprising, seeing as Rosenthal is set to miss all of the 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and the Cardinals didn't want to have to pay him. He'll likely spend the year getting healthy before looking to sign elsewhere.
