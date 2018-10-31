Trevor Rosenthal: Set to join Nationals

Rosenthal (elbow) is on the verge of signing a deal with Washington on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Rosenthal spent this past season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old should be fully operational for this upcoming campaign since he was able to start throwing without any restrictions over two months ago. Assuming both parties come to terms, Rosenthal would likely serve as a high-leverage setup man for the Nationals with Sean Doolittle expected to work the ninth inning.