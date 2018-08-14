Trevor Rosenthal: Throwing with no restrictions
Rosenthal (elbow) has been throwing with no restrictions, Brian Stull of WGNU 920 reports.
Despite his solid progress, Rosenthal shut down the prospect of pitching this season. The 28-year-old reliever said that while multiple teams contacted him before the trade deadline seeking bullpen help, he is sticking to his original plan and will throw for teams in October in hopes of landing a significant contract in the offseason. Depending on where the former closer signs, he could be an interesting flyer next season.
