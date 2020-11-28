Williams elected free agency Saturday, John Dreker of Pirates Prospects reports.

Williams cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last week, and he'll become a free agent rather than accepting his outright assignment. The right-hander could attempt to find a role as a back-end starter or as a reliever with a different organization after posting a 6.18 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 55.1 innings in 2020.

