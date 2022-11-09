The Astros declined their $10 million mutual option on Mancini's contract for 2023 on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Considering that Mancini wasn't an everyday player during the Astros' run to the World Series and hit just .176 to close out the regular season after coming over in a trade with the Orioles on Aug. 1, Houston's decision to move on from him isn't a major surprise. The 30-year-old's solid track record prior to arriving in Houston should give him a good chance at resurfacing elsewhere in 2023 as a regular starter at either first or designated hitter.