Sabato was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Wichita on Saturday for an undisclosed reason, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Sabato was promoted to Wichita in mid-August and has slashed .179/.283/.405 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases over 23 Double-A games. It's not yet clear why he was placed on the injured list, and whether he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season remains to be seen.