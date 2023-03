Sabato was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Twins camp, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Selected as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina, Sabato batted .215/.336/.438 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 103 games last season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. He's had real trouble with strikeouts in his young professional career.