The Twins announced Monday that Sabato will receive an invitation to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Sabato, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis and Matt Canterino are among the Twins' higher-rated prospects who will get a look with the big club this spring. A 2020 first-round draft pick, Sabato has yet to debut in affiliated ball after the most recent minor-league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the 21-year-old joined the organization last summer following two seasons of college ball at North Carolina, he'll likely be in line for a brief stay at the rookie-ball level -- if at all -- before heading to a full-season affiliate.