Sabato is hitting .186/.370/.319 through 32 games for Low-A Fort Myers. He's hitting .286 with a .947 OPS in his last ten games.

The 27th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft got off to a slow start, which may not be a surprise since he didn't play in 2020 due to the pandemic. Despite his struggles, he has an encouraging 20.5 BB%. He needs to make more contact (57.5% contact rate) to continue to improve.